Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAAS is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAAS is $23.47, which is $8.25 above the current price. The public float for PAAS is 363.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAAS on November 07, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

PAAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) has decreased by -0.78 when compared to last closing price of 15.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Pan American Silver expects significant top-line growth in 2023 with almost 1 Moz of gold and 22 Moz of silver production. The company has begun offloading non-core assets to improve bottom-line results and increase margins in the gold business. PAAS is focusing on the development of the La Colorada Skarn silver deposit and the expansion of the Jacobina gold mine, while divesting from other projects to save costs.

PAAS’s Market Performance

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has experienced a 1.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.73% rise in the past month, and a -0.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for PAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for PAAS’s stock, with a -5.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAAS Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.91. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp saw -6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.59 for the present operating margin

+1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp stands at -22.86. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.46. Equity return is now at value -7.44, with -4.47 for asset returns.

Based on Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.36. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.