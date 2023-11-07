PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) is $58.88, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 203.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on November 07, 2023 was 4.18M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has decreased by -2.71 when compared to last closing price of 7.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has experienced a 6.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.89% drop in the past month, and a -26.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for PAGS’s stock, with a -19.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd saw -13.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 27.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 12.63, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Based on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS), the company’s capital structure generated 101.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.44. Total debt to assets is 26.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.