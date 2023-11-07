Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.96 in comparison to its previous close of 5.71, however, the company has experienced a 28.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) points to a 59.3% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) is $9.38, which is $2.82 above the current market price. The public float for OSCR is 127.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSCR on November 07, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

OSCR’s Market Performance

The stock of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has seen a 28.21% increase in the past week, with a 24.09% rise in the past month, and a -17.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.80% for OSCR’s stock, with a 5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSCR Trading at 16.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +22.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +27.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Oscar Health Inc saw 166.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,061 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Sep 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 492,719 shares of Oscar Health Inc, valued at $188,311 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc, sale 16,793 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 267,617 shares at $105,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -43.21, with -11.54 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.