OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.31 compared to its previous closing price of 8.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that Executive Leadership expands with Steve Silvestro being promoted to President, and Theresa Greco assuming the role of Chief Commercial Officer Executive Leadership expands with Steve Silvestro being promoted to President, and Theresa Greco assuming the role of Chief Commercial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPRX is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) is $15.90, which is $6.11 above the current market price. The public float for OPRX is 17.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. On November 07, 2023, OPRX’s average trading volume was 181.46K shares.

OPRX’s Market Performance

OPRX stock saw an increase of 25.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.29% and a quarterly increase of -28.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.72% for OPRX’s stock, with a -24.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPRX Trading at 22.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +37.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX rose by +25.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, OptimizeRx Corp saw -41.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.68 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for OptimizeRx Corp stands at -18.32. The total capital return value is set at -9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.87. Equity return is now at value -11.19, with -10.59 for asset returns.

Based on OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.