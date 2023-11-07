Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.84 compared to its previous closing price of 2.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Oncology Institute, LLC (“TOI”) (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to be followed by a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Is It Worth Investing in Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TOI is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOI is $2.50, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for TOI is 26.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for TOI on November 07, 2023 was 200.44K shares.

TOI’s Market Performance

TOI’s stock has seen a -10.53% decrease for the week, with a 18.88% rise in the past month and a 68.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.28% for Oncology Institute Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.35% for TOI’s stock, with a 70.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TOI Trading at 14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares surge +10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI fell by -10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.70. In addition, Oncology Institute Inc saw 3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from BARASCH RICHARD A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, BARASCH RICHARD A now owns 257,193 shares of Oncology Institute Inc, valued at $27,495 using the latest closing price.

Miller Matthew P, the Chief Operating Officer of Oncology Institute Inc, purchase 73,684 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Miller Matthew P is holding 175,325 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.21 for the present operating margin

+18.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncology Institute Inc stands at +0.05. The total capital return value is set at -42.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value -45.73, with -22.74 for asset returns.

Based on Oncology Institute Inc (TOI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.82. Total debt to assets is 40.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.