Olo Inc (OLO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Olo Inc (OLO) by analysts is $10.50, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for OLO is 99.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OLO was 1.12M shares.

OLO) stock’s latest price update

Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.56 in relation to its previous close of 5.76. However, the company has experienced a 12.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that The headline numbers for Olo Inc. (OLO) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

OLO’s Market Performance

Olo Inc (OLO) has seen a 12.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.86% gain in the past month and a -19.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for OLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.38% for OLO’s stock, with a -16.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLO Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, Olo Inc saw -6.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Panama Diego, who sale 42,073 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Sep 06. After this action, Panama Diego now owns 595,162 shares of Olo Inc, valued at $260,903 using the latest closing price.

Glass Noah H., the CEO of Olo Inc, sale 8,855 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Glass Noah H. is holding 293,691 shares at $54,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.71 for the present operating margin

+68.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc stands at -24.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.49. Equity return is now at value -7.75, with -6.92 for asset returns.

Based on Olo Inc (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Olo Inc (OLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.