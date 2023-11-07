Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, NTR stock has gone down by -3.98%, with a monthly decline of -8.33% and a quarterly plunge of -18.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Nutrien Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.69% for NTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) is above average at 12.45x. The 36-month beta value for NTR is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NTR is $73.35, which is $19.53 above than the current price. The public float for NTR is 494.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of NTR on November 07, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has dropped by -4.27 compared to previous close of 56.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that On October 25 2023 an on-line edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 100 Fastest Growing Public Companies. My Dogcatcher quest to sniff-out dividend-buys found 57 dividend-paying fast-growers using YCharts 11/1/23 data. The companies featured on the fastest-growing companies list, which ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, are worth a combined $4 trillion in market capitalization. 57 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 100 fastest-growers and ranged 0.04% to 15.8% in annual-yield, while the 100 ranged -73.61% to 122.42% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/1/23 reckoning.

NTR Trading at -11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.94. In addition, Nutrien Ltd saw -26.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.