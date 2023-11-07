Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.07 in relation to its previous close of 13.81. However, the company has experienced a -3.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-06 that The cruise liner industry, represented by major players such as Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NYSE: NCLH, finds itself at a potential turning point as investors ponder whether it’s time to board or disembark these stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NCLH is at 2.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NCLH is $17.10, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for NCLH is 421.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.69% of that float. The average trading volume for NCLH on November 07, 2023 was 12.88M shares.

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH’s stock has seen a -3.03% decrease for the week, with a -21.26% drop in the past month and a -28.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.58% for NCLH stock, with a simple moving average of -19.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $25 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCLH Trading at -16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.16. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd saw 7.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Farkas Daniel S, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $19.46 back on Jun 15. After this action, Farkas Daniel S now owns 244,261 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, valued at $739,366 using the latest closing price.

Ashby Faye L., the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, sale 15,811 shares at $19.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Ashby Faye L. is holding 174,619 shares at $307,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.49 for the present operating margin

-1.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stands at -46.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.24. Equity return is now at value -50.05, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), the company’s capital structure generated 20,774.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.52. Total debt to assets is 76.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19,271.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.