NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) has plunged by -3.16 when compared to previous closing price of 8.23, but the company has seen a 5.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that The electric car market in the United States is highly competitive.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NIO Inc ADR (NIO) is $92.85, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for NIO is 1.52B, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIO on November 07, 2023 was 47.04M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO’s stock has seen a 5.98% increase for the week, with a -8.60% drop in the past month and a -43.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for NIO Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for NIO stock, with a simple moving average of -17.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NIO Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, NIO Inc ADR saw -18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc ADR stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -88.27, with -23.03 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc ADR (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.88. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.