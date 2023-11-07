Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NINE is at 3.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NINE is $5.25, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 28.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.73% of that float. The average trading volume for NINE on November 07, 2023 was 770.12K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

NINE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) has dropped by -23.18 compared to previous close of 3.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

NINE’s Market Performance

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has seen a -25.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.04% decline in the past month and a -46.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for NINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.17% for NINE’s stock, with a -51.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at -35.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -38.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -25.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc saw -81.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 40,657 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Crombie David now owns 209,075 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc, valued at $187,022 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R. sale 22,221 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 115,725 shares at $103,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.