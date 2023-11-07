NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NBSE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NBSE is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NBSE is $200.00, which is $199.22 above the current price. The public float for NBSE is 1.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBSE on November 07, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

NBSE) stock’s latest price update

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.04 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-14 that Penny stocks remain an alluring yet high-risk asset class for many novice investors. With share prices under $5, penny stocks appear affordable but bring higher volatility.

NBSE’s Market Performance

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NBSE) has seen a 14.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.26% decline in the past month and a -16.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for NBSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.91% for NBSE’s stock, with a -70.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBSE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NBSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBSE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on February 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NBSE Trading at -15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBSE rose by +14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7045. In addition, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc saw -79.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBSE starting from Symetryx Corp, who sale 129,108 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Sep 14. After this action, Symetryx Corp now owns 153,337 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc, valued at $185,916 using the latest closing price.

Symetryx Corp, the 10% Owner of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,376 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Symetryx Corp is holding 472,926 shares at $4,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBSE

The total capital return value is set at -74.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.33. Equity return is now at value -95.79, with -66.53 for asset returns.

Based on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NBSE), the company’s capital structure generated 25.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.54. Total debt to assets is 18.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NBSE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.