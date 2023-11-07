Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock Showcases 10.91% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has gone up by 6.01% for the week, with a 13.95% rise in the past month and a -0.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.91% for NFLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Right Now?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NFLX is $459.57, which is $24.83 above the current price. The public float for NFLX is 431.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on November 07, 2023 was 5.66M shares.

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.55 in comparison to its previous close of 432.36, however, the company has experienced a 6.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that The recent market rally, prompted by a more Dovish Federal Reserve and strong earnings, has left investors questioning whether it’s a bear market rally or a resumption of the bull market that began in late 2022. Stock Strategist Andrew Rocco provides insights.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $465 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NFLX Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $394.43. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 47.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from HASTINGS REED, who sale 16,030 shares at the price of $417.61 back on Nov 01. After this action, HASTINGS REED now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $6,694,318 using the latest closing price.

BARTON RICHARD N, the Director of Netflix Inc., sale 500 shares at $378.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that BARTON RICHARD N is holding 152 shares at $189,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 21.23, with 9.32 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.