NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for NAOV is $210.00, which is $9.5 above the current market price. The public float for NAOV is 1.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for NAOV on November 07, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

NAOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has jumped by 27.23 compared to previous close of 0.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-11-29 that NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV ) stock is falling on Tuesday following news of a registered direct offering from the therapeutic ultrasound technology company. This direct offering has NanoVirbronix agreeing to sell 4.8 million shares of NAOV stock to several institutional investors.

NAOV’s Market Performance

NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) has seen a 21.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -34.21% decline in the past month and a -64.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.28% for NAOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for NAOV’s stock, with a -69.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAOV Trading at -43.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.08%, as shares sank -30.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAOV rose by +21.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0053. In addition, NanoVibronix Inc saw -80.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAOV starting from MIKA THOMAS, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Jan 05. After this action, MIKA THOMAS now owns 50,000 shares of NanoVibronix Inc, valued at $12,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-666.49 for the present operating margin

+22.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for NanoVibronix Inc stands at -724.47. The total capital return value is set at -103.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.14. Equity return is now at value -98.83, with -78.82 for asset returns.

Based on NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.