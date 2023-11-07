Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) is $6.83, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for MNPR is 5.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNPR on November 07, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MNPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) has decreased by -20.71 when compared to last closing price of 0.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-29 that After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

MNPR’s Market Performance

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) has experienced a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.66% drop in the past month, and a -53.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.67% for MNPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.10% for MNPR’s stock, with a -70.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNPR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNPR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $49 based on the research report published on January 28, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MNPR Trading at -27.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.26%, as shares sank -26.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNPR fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4691. In addition, Monopar Therapeutics Inc saw -82.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNPR starting from Cittadine Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Nov 15. After this action, Cittadine Andrew now owns 24,238 shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,500 using the latest closing price.

Cittadine Andrew, the Chief Operating Officer of Monopar Therapeutics Inc, purchase 6,053 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Cittadine Andrew is holding 14,238 shares at $18,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNPR

The total capital return value is set at -72.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.42. Equity return is now at value -88.85, with -73.35 for asset returns.

Based on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.