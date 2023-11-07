MongoDB Inc (MDB): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MongoDB Inc (MDB) is $428.14, which is $51.9 above the current market price. The public float for MDB is 68.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on November 07, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

The stock of MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) has increased by 13.21 when compared to last closing price of 332.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that In the most recent trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $339.02, indicating a -1.62% shift from the previous trading day.

MDB’s Market Performance

MongoDB Inc (MDB) has seen a 9.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.00% gain in the past month and a 4.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for MDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.33% for MDB’s stock, with a 22.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $450 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $348.14. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw 91.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $332.23 back on Nov 03. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,191,159 shares of MongoDB Inc, valued at $1,328,933 using the latest closing price.

Ittycheria Dev, the President & CEO of MongoDB Inc, sale 33,500 shares at $337.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Ittycheria Dev is holding 214,177 shares at $11,317,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.94. Equity return is now at value -31.04, with -9.45 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 166.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.53. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.