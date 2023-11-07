Meta Platforms Inc (META) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is 27.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for META is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 46 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc (META) is $376.43, which is $60.63 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.21B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On November 07, 2023, META’s average trading volume was 20.66M shares.

The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has surged by 0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 314.60, but the company has seen a 4.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-06 that Facebook owner Meta is barring political advertisers from using its new generative AI advertising products, a company spokesperson said on Monday, cutting off campaigns’ access to tools that lawmakers have warned could turbo-charge the spread of election misinformation.

META’s Market Performance

Meta Platforms Inc (META) has experienced a 4.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.12% rise in the past month, and a 1.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for META. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for META’s stock, with a 23.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $365 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

META Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.02. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw 162.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Zuckerberg Mark, who sale 28,009 shares at the price of $310.60 back on Nov 02. After this action, Zuckerberg Mark now owns 0 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $8,699,615 using the latest closing price.

Zuckerberg Mark, the COB and CEO of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 28,009 shares at $307.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Zuckerberg Mark is holding 0 shares at $8,599,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 22.27, with 15.05 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Meta Platforms Inc (META) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.