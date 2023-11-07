Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MLCO is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) is $16.70, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for MLCO is 436.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On November 07, 2023, MLCO’s average trading volume was 2.31M shares.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO)’s stock price has soared by 3.97 in relation to previous closing price of 8.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that MACAU, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO), a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announces that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Singapore Time).

MLCO’s Market Performance

MLCO’s stock has risen by 3.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.62% and a quarterly drop of -29.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.86% for MLCO’s stock, with a -24.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLCO stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for MLCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MLCO in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $16.30 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MLCO Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.48. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR saw -22.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.89 for the present operating margin

-15.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stands at -68.93. The total capital return value is set at -8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.