MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAX is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAX is $12.20, which is $3.54 above the current price. The public float for MAX is 19.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAX on November 07, 2023 was 153.79K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) has decreased by -11.36 when compared to last closing price of 9.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Denise Garcia – IR Steve Yi – CEO Pat Thompson – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Graham – Canaccord Genuity Mike Zremski – Bank of Montreal Ben Hendrix – RBC Thomas McJoynt – KBW Operator Thank you for standing by. My name is Christina, and I will be your conference operator today.

MAX’s Market Performance

MAX’s stock has fallen by -8.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.14% and a quarterly drop of -3.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.67% for MediaAlpha Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.53% for MAX’s stock, with a -15.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MAX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MAX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAX Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAX fell by -8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, MediaAlpha Inc saw -12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAX starting from WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROU, who purchase 5,916,816 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROU now owns 22,856,814 shares of MediaAlpha Inc, valued at $59,168,160 using the latest closing price.

Yi Steven, the of MediaAlpha Inc, sale 30,698 shares at $15.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Yi Steven is holding 1,036,553 shares at $482,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.10 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaAlpha Inc stands at -12.56. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.