Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is 83.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAT is 1.18.

The public float for MAT is 351.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On November 07, 2023, MAT’s average trading volume was 3.05M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.98 in relation to its previous close of 19.42. However, the company has experienced a 2.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-30 that The two largest iconic publicly traded toy companies released their Q3 2023 earnings reports. While the reports were starkly different, the reactions were similar in that they both saw their shares sell off.

MAT’s Market Performance

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has experienced a 2.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.88% drop in the past month, and a -10.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for MAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.94% for MAT’s stock, with a -1.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAT Trading at -8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.94. In addition, Mattel, Inc. saw 7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAT starting from BRADLEY RICHARD TODD, who sale 12,601 shares at the price of $21.37 back on Aug 09. After this action, BRADLEY RICHARD TODD now owns 12,729 shares of Mattel, Inc., valued at $269,283 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Yoon J., the SVP & Corporate Controller of Mattel, Inc., sale 7,608 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Hugh Yoon J. is holding 8,316 shares at $161,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Equity return is now at value 4.16, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.