Marin Software Inc’s (MRIN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MRIN stock has gone down by -14.42%, with a monthly decline of -30.01% and a quarterly plunge of -54.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.16% for Marin Software Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.00% for MRIN’s stock, with a -59.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRIN is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRIN is $14.00, which is $1.71 above the current price. The public float for MRIN is 16.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRIN on November 07, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

MRIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) has dropped by -10.37 compared to previous close of 0.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Robert Bertz – Chief Financial Officer Chris Lien – Founder, Chairman and CEO Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Marin Software Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

MRIN Trading at -33.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares sank -28.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRIN fell by -14.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3849. In addition, Marin Software Inc saw -70.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRIN starting from Bertz Robert, who sale 31,178 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Sep 08. After this action, Bertz Robert now owns 38,281 shares of Marin Software Inc, valued at $18,841 using the latest closing price.

Lien Christopher A., the CEO of Marin Software Inc, sale 36,915 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Lien Christopher A. is holding 142,427 shares at $24,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.57 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marin Software Inc stands at -91.05. The total capital return value is set at -49.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.31. Equity return is now at value -80.55, with -61.03 for asset returns.

Based on Marin Software Inc (MRIN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.51. Total debt to assets is 9.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marin Software Inc (MRIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.