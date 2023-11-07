Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Manitex International Inc (MNTX) by analysts is $9.00, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for MNTX is 13.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of MNTX was 43.09K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) has jumped by 14.18 compared to previous close of 4.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Paul Bartolai – Investor Relations Michael Coffey – Chief Executive Officer Joseph Doolan – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Zabran – ROTH MKM Partners Ted Jackson – Northland Capital Markets Operator Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator.

MNTX’s Market Performance

Manitex International Inc (MNTX) has experienced a 29.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.93% rise in the past month, and a 8.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for MNTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.51% for MNTX’s stock, with a 5.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MNTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNTX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNTX Trading at 14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares surge +17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTX rose by +30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, Manitex International Inc saw 29.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTX starting from LANGEVIN DAVID J, who sale 1,142 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Mar 08. After this action, LANGEVIN DAVID J now owns 962,460 shares of Manitex International Inc, valued at $6,075 using the latest closing price.

LANGEVIN DAVID J, the Executive Chairman of Manitex International Inc, sale 1,177 shares at $5.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that LANGEVIN DAVID J is holding 943,602 shares at $6,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.41 for the present operating margin

+18.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manitex International Inc stands at -1.79. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.43. Equity return is now at value 4.56, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Manitex International Inc (MNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 164.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.17. Total debt to assets is 40.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Manitex International Inc (MNTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.