Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Stock Faces 24.52% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has gone down by -11.41% for the week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month and a -22.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.50% for LUMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for LUMN’s stock, with a -42.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) is $2.15, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for LUMN is 990.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LUMN on November 07, 2023 was 17.68M shares.

LUMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) has surged by 17.86 when compared to previous closing price of 1.12, but the company has seen a -11.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-06 that Lumen Technologies is gaining after the company disclosed insider buying to the SEC. CEO Kate Johnson and CFO Christopher Stansbury both bought significant amounts of Lumen stock late last week.

LUMN Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.52%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN fell by -11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3235. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc saw -74.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from Stansbury Christopher, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Nov 03. After this action, Stansbury Christopher now owns 500,000 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc, valued at $549,450 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Kathleen E, the President & CEO of Lumen Technologies Inc, purchase 1,000,000 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Johnson Kathleen E is holding 5,148,592 shares at $970,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.84 for the present operating margin

+35.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc stands at -8.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -147.78, with -22.84 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.83. Total debt to assets is 48.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.