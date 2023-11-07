Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) has plunged by -0.35 when compared to previous closing price of 20.23, but the company has seen a 3.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Investors interested in stocks from the Oil and Gas – Field Services sector have probably already heard of Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) and Archrock Inc. (AROC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) is above average at 5.86x. The 36-month beta value for LBRT is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LBRT is $24.25, which is $4.09 above than the current price. The public float for LBRT is 162.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.95% of that float. The average trading volume of LBRT on November 07, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has seen a 3.38% increase in the past week, with a 19.22% rise in the past month, and a 22.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for LBRT’s stock, with a 32.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at 9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.70. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc saw 25.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from ELLIOTT R SEAN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.40 back on Nov 03. After this action, ELLIOTT R SEAN now owns 197,384 shares of Liberty Energy Inc, valued at $204,000 using the latest closing price.

Gusek Ron, the President of Liberty Energy Inc, sale 27,140 shares at $20.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Gusek Ron is holding 1,174,504 shares at $561,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 38.63, with 21.97 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.