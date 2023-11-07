Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has seen a -16.02% decrease in the past week, with a -28.52% drop in the past month, and a -37.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.24% for LSCC stock, with a simple moving average of -33.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LSCC is $77.27, which is $20.76 above the current price. The public float for LSCC is 136.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on November 07, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has plunged by -1.94 when compared to previous closing price of 57.63, but the company has seen a -16.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-06 that Mid-cap designer Lattice Semiconductor Corp. NASDAQ: LSCC is the latest chipmaker to tumble on weaker-than-expected forecasts, tied mainly to slower sales of electric vehicles.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $90 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSCC Trading at -30.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares sank -29.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -16.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.70. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw -12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ABRAMS ROBIN ANN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $83.53 back on Sep 21. After this action, ABRAMS ROBIN ANN now owns 10,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $835,263 using the latest closing price.

Luther Sherri R, the SVP, CFO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 7,500 shares at $90.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Luther Sherri R is holding 127,810 shares at $680,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 39.75, with 27.59 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.