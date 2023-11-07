Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for KW is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KW is $11.00, which is -$1.05 below than the current price. The public float for KW is 118.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. The average trading volume of KW on November 07, 2023 was 773.44K shares.

KW) stock’s latest price update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW)’s stock price has plunge by -2.31relation to previous closing price of 12.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Daven Bhavsar – Head, Investor Relations Bill McMorrow – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Justin Enbody – Chief Financial Officer Matt Windisch – Executive Vice President Conference Call Participants Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan Josh Dennerlein – Bank of America Tayo Okusanya – Deutsche Bank Operator Good day and welcome to the Kennedy-Wilson Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

KW’s Market Performance

KW’s stock has fallen by -6.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.28% and a quarterly drop of -26.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.98% for KW stock, with a simple moving average of -24.81% for the last 200 days.

KW Trading at -17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc saw -23.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from MCMORROW WILLIAM J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Nov 06. After this action, MCMORROW WILLIAM J now owns 8,599,517 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, valued at $1,232,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+34.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value -13.36, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,968.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.