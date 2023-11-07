JFrog Ltd (FROG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of JFrog Ltd (FROG) has seen a 21.99% increase in the past week, with a 15.81% gain in the past month, and a 0.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for FROG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.14% for FROG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for FROG is 79.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FROG on November 07, 2023 was 820.71K shares.

FROG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 27.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-02 that JFrog beat revenue expectations in its latest quarter and raised guidance for the rest of the year. The company is cash-flow positive and well capitalized as it presses on for future growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $29 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FROG Trading at 8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +21.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.59. In addition, JFrog Ltd saw 28.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Shlomi Ben Haim, who sale 45,860 shares at the price of $23.11 back on Oct 18. After this action, Shlomi Ben Haim now owns 5,273,663 shares of JFrog Ltd, valued at $1,059,825 using the latest closing price.

Simon Frederic, the Director of JFrog Ltd, sale 35,000 shares at $23.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Simon Frederic is holding 5,054,432 shares at $833,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -11.45, with -8.26 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JFrog Ltd (FROG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.