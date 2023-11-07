Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) has decreased by -2.05 when compared to last closing price of 4.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-03 that The Dutch government has limited the number of flight operations at Schiphol principally to reduce noise and carbon emissions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JBLU is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JBLU is $4.83, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 332.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.97% of that float. The average trading volume for JBLU on November 07, 2023 was 17.04M shares.

JBLU’s Market Performance

The stock of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has seen a 2.38% increase in the past week, with a -8.51% drop in the past month, and a -34.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for JBLU’s stock, with a -37.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JBLU Trading at -9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Jetblue Airways Corp saw -33.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Spencer Gerald Alfred, who sale 11,879 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Aug 18. After this action, Spencer Gerald Alfred now owns 0 shares of Jetblue Airways Corp, valued at $75,432 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jetblue Airways Corp stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value -5.28, with -1.37 for asset returns.

Based on Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.