Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) is above average at 9.21x. The 36-month beta value for ITUB is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ITUB is $6.68, which is $0.96 above than the current price. The public float for ITUB is 4.84B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of ITUB on November 07, 2023 was 17.02M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) has increased by 0.35 when compared to last closing price of 5.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Banco Itau (ITUB) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB’s stock has risen by 6.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.19% and a quarterly rise of 3.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.52% for ITUB’s stock, with a 9.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.10 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITUB Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR saw 26.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.25, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.