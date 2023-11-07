HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) by analysts is $69.66, which is $13.24 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 2.53B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of HDB was 2.12M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has dropped by -1.50 in relation to previous closing price of 57.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Banco Itau (ITUB) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

HDB’s Market Performance

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has seen a -0.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.16% decline in the past month and a -15.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for HDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.04% for HDB’s stock, with a -13.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HDB Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.46. In addition, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR saw -17.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 98.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.