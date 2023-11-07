HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HashiCorp Inc (HCP) is $31.75, which is $11.25 above the current market price. The public float for HCP is 100.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HCP on November 07, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

HCP stock's latest price update

The stock price of HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) has jumped by 6.00 compared to previous close of 19.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended Oct. 31, 2023, after the U.S. markets close Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

HCP’s Market Performance

HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has experienced a 4.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.96% drop in the past month, and a -27.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for HCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for HCP’s stock, with a -26.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCP Trading at -11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.51. In addition, HashiCorp Inc saw -25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Dadgar Armon, who sale 1,873 shares at the price of $20.79 back on Oct 20. After this action, Dadgar Armon now owns 37,709 shares of HashiCorp Inc, valued at $38,940 using the latest closing price.

Welihinda Navam, the Chief Financial Officer of HashiCorp Inc, sale 11,951 shares at $21.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Welihinda Navam is holding 62,458 shares at $253,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -19.95, with -15.26 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.