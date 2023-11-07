Guardant Health Inc (GH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) has plunged by -3.24 when compared to previous closing price of 28.67, but the company has seen a 9.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will report financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GH is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Guardant Health Inc (GH) is $53.00, which is $25.26 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 111.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% of that float. On November 07, 2023, GH’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH stock saw a decrease of 9.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Guardant Health Inc (GH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.97% for GH’s stock, with a -8.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $34 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GH Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.66. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw 1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Kalia Kumud, who sale 2,125 shares at the price of $32.59 back on Sep 12. After this action, Kalia Kumud now owns 7,813 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $69,254 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Meghan V., the Director of Guardant Health Inc, sale 100 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Joyce Meghan V. is holding 4,323 shares at $3,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -166.14, with -27.52 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Guardant Health Inc (GH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.