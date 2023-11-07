Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE) is 9.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNE is 0.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) is $7.50, The public float for GNE is 13.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On November 07, 2023, GNE’s average trading volume was 105.88K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

GNE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE) has increased by 13.50 when compared to last closing price of 20.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Genie Energy Limited (NYSE:GNE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Michael Stein – Chief Executive Officer Avi Goldin – Chief Financial Officer Brian Siegel – Hayden IR Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning and welcome to Genie Energy’s third quarter 2023 earnings call. Until the Q&A portion of the call, all participants will be in listen-only mode.

GNE’s Market Performance

GNE’s stock has risen by 14.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 43.67% and a quarterly rise of 54.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Genie Energy Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.90% for GNE’s stock, with a 60.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNE Trading at 37.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +38.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNE rose by +14.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.53. In addition, Genie Energy Ltd saw 122.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNE starting from ROSENTHAL ALAN B, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $15.52 back on Aug 14. After this action, ROSENTHAL ALAN B now owns 0 shares of Genie Energy Ltd, valued at $38,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.98 for the present operating margin

+11.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genie Energy Ltd stands at +18.18. The total capital return value is set at -26.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.58. Equity return is now at value 29.88, with 21.23 for asset returns.

Based on Genie Energy Ltd (GNE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.03. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.