General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, GIS stock has gone up by 0.60%, with a monthly gain of 4.37% and a quarterly plunge of -8.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for General Mills, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for GIS’s stock, with a -14.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Right Now?

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GIS is at 0.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GIS is $70.48, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for GIS is 579.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for GIS on November 07, 2023 was 4.46M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has dropped by -0.79 compared to previous close of 65.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that General Mills rated neutral/hold today, in line with the consensus from analysts and the quant system. Positive points include a 3.6% dividend yield with 3-year dividend growth, a cheap share price relative to the moving average, and a positive company sales outlook. Headwinds include poor market momentum vs the S&P500 index, YoY earnings declines, and mediocre growth among large peers.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $74 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIS Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.10. In addition, General Mills, Inc. saw -22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills, Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills, Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills, Inc. stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 14.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 7.84 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills, Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 37.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.