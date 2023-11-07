Genelux Corp (GNLX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genelux Corp (GNLX) by analysts is $36.00, which is $22.03 above the current market price. The public float for GNLX is 18.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of GNLX was 223.78K shares.

GNLX) stock’s latest price update

Genelux Corp (NASDAQ: GNLX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.00 compared to its previous closing price of 17.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, Chairman and CEO, will present a corporate overview with institutional investors during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference held the week of September 11t h, 2023.

GNLX’s Market Performance

GNLX’s stock has risen by 0.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -44.05% and a quarterly drop of -49.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.29% for Genelux Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.38% for GNLX’s stock, with a -40.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNLX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNLX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $40 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNLX Trading at -36.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares sank -41.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLX rose by +0.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.22. In addition, Genelux Corp saw 127.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLX starting from Szalay Aladar, who sale 5,704 shares at the price of $19.40 back on Oct 25. After this action, Szalay Aladar now owns 1,371,545 shares of Genelux Corp, valued at $110,638 using the latest closing price.

Yu Yong, the VP, Clinical Trial Operations of Genelux Corp, sale 5,200 shares at $19.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Yu Yong is holding 106,135 shares at $99,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.22 for the present operating margin

+91.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genelux Corp stands at -47.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genelux Corp (GNLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.