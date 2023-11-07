FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has increased by 0.96 when compared to last closing price of 19.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for FS KKR Capital (FSK) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is above average at 19.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is $21.45, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for FSK is 262.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSK on November 07, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has seen a 5.22% increase in the past week, with a 2.84% rise in the past month, and a -1.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for FSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.51% for FSK stock, with a simple moving average of 3.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.29. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Sandler Elizabeth, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sandler Elizabeth now owns 4,700 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $20,610 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Brian, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Gerson Brian is holding 2,547 shares at $20,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.