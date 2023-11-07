Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.75relation to previous closing price of 50.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that Fortinet beat earnings expectations in Q3, but its sales came in lower than anticipated. The company’s forward guidance and commentary are also worrying investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is above average at 34.48x. The 36-month beta value for FTNT is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTNT is $58.69, which is $8.59 above than the current price. The public float for FTNT is 651.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on November 07, 2023 was 6.89M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has seen a -11.04% decrease in the past week, with a -16.40% drop in the past month, and a -14.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.39% for FTNT’s stock, with a -21.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTNT Trading at -15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -15.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.71. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 8,918 shares at the price of $50.26 back on Nov 03. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $448,229 using the latest closing price.

Perche Patrice, the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of Fortinet Inc, sale 7,535 shares at $56.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Perche Patrice is holding 25,730 shares at $422,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value 843.82, with 17.96 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.