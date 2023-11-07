FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOTE is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NOTE is 101.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. On November 07, 2023, NOTE’s average trading volume was 814.38K shares.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE)’s stock price has dropped by -15.98 in relation to previous closing price of 1.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-03 that WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14.

NOTE’s Market Performance

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has seen a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.95% decline in the past month and a -58.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.97% for NOTE’s stock, with a -44.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOTE Trading at -26.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares sank -33.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6155. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc saw -77.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Resnik Josh, who sale 3,301 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Oct 31. After this action, Resnik Josh now owns 476,514 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, valued at $4,308 using the latest closing price.

Slabaugh Jon, the of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, sale 4,177 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Slabaugh Jon is holding 151,717 shares at $8,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc stands at -191.85. The total capital return value is set at -34.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.66. Equity return is now at value -165.41, with -67.43 for asset returns.

Based on FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE), the company’s capital structure generated 136.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 45.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.