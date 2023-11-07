Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) has gone up by 15.70% for the week, with a 15.53% rise in the past month and a -2.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.69% for FENC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.10% for FENC’s stock, with a -3.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) is $16.17, which is $8.21 above the current market price. The public float for FENC is 21.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FENC on November 07, 2023 was 76.31K shares.

FENC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) has jumped by 15.36 compared to previous close of 6.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Robert Andrade – Chief Financial Officer Rosty Raykov – Chief Executive Officer Adrian Haigh – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Chase Knickerbocker – Craig-Hallum Naureen Quibria – Capital One Securities Charles Duncan – Cantor Fitzgerald Dipesh Patel – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Corporate Update Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of FENC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FENC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FENC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FENC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FENC Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FENC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +20.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FENC rose by +15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -17.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FENC starting from RALLIS CHRIS A, who sale 673 shares at the price of $7.85 back on Aug 18. After this action, RALLIS CHRIS A now owns 43,303 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $5,283 using the latest closing price.

RALLIS CHRIS A, the Director of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 6,796 shares at $8.17 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that RALLIS CHRIS A is holding 43,976 shares at $55,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FENC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1471.60 for the present operating margin

+94.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1544.89. The total capital return value is set at -104.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.01. Equity return is now at value -1005.59, with -81.79 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.