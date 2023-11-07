Examining the Volatility of Solo Brands Inc’s (DTC) Stock

The stock of Solo Brands Inc (DTC) has gone up by 20.00% for the week, with a -1.28% drop in the past month and a -20.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.80% for DTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.16% for DTC’s stock, with a -14.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solo Brands Inc (NYSE: DTC) Right Now?

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE: DTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DTC is 2.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DTC is $10.50, which is $5.88 above the current price. The public float for DTC is 26.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DTC on November 07, 2023 was 484.69K shares.

DTC) stock’s latest price update

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE: DTC)’s stock price has soared by 16.96 in relation to previous closing price of 3.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that After enduring a brutal sell-off in September and October, investors are enjoying a more enjoyable start to November. The S&P 500 closed in the green for five consecutive days for the first time in two years.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DTC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $8 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DTC Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC rose by +20.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Solo Brands Inc saw 24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTC starting from NB Alternatives Advisers LLC, who sale 6,255,595 shares at the price of $5.00 back on May 16. After this action, NB Alternatives Advisers LLC now owns 627,286 shares of Solo Brands Inc, valued at $31,277,975 using the latest closing price.

BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L., the 10% Owner of Solo Brands Inc, sale 4,903,450 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L. is holding 491,697 shares at $24,517,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.98 for the present operating margin

+56.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solo Brands Inc stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.00. Equity return is now at value 4.93, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Based on Solo Brands Inc (DTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.13. Total debt to assets is 17.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solo Brands Inc (DTC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.