Examining the Volatility of noco-noco Inc’s (NCNC) Stock

In the past week, NCNC stock has gone down by -8.84%, with a monthly decline of -65.26% and a quarterly plunge of -96.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.86% for noco-noco Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.02% for NCNC’s stock, with a -95.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) is above average at 5.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for NCNC is 29.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCNC on November 07, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

NCNC) stock’s latest price update

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.61 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a -8.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCNC Trading at -67.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares sank -64.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNC fell by -8.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5028. In addition, noco-noco Inc saw -96.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNC

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.44. Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.