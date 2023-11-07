The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has gone up by 1.80% for the week, with a 8.32% rise in the past month and a -1.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.66% for CL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for CL’s stock, with a 0.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CL is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CL is $81.69, which is $6.48 above the current price. The public float for CL is 822.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CL on November 07, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

CL) stock’s latest price update

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL)’s stock price has soared by 0.52 in relation to previous closing price of 74.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Thanks to the reality TV program Doomsday Preppers and notorious conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones, the concept surrounding consumer staples stocks aligned with the principles of a prepper portfolio may arouse chuckles, if not ridicule. I get it. The whole idea of prepping has been characterized under the framework of buffoonery.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $81 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CL Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.73. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Co. saw -4.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from NORRINGTON LORRIE M, who sale 6,329 shares at the price of $74.56 back on Nov 02. After this action, NORRINGTON LORRIE M now owns 31,307 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co., valued at $471,919 using the latest closing price.

Wallace Noel R., the Chairman, President & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive Co., sale 48,627 shares at $73.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Wallace Noel R. is holding 246,969 shares at $3,567,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Co. stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 517.78, with 9.82 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.