Evaluating the Ups and Downs of DHT Holdings Inc’s (DHT) Stock

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a 8.13% gain in the past month, and a 11.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for DHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for DHT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) is above average at 10.81x. The 36-month beta value for DHT is also noteworthy at -0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DHT is $12.58, which is $1.85 above than the current price. The public float for DHT is 135.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on November 07, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

DHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has plunged by -2.94 when compared to previous closing price of 11.23, but the company has seen a -1.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that DHT Holdings, Inc. operates VLCCs in a segment of the shipping market that is currently showing signs of firming up. The company’s management is paying out 100% of its earnings to shareholders, which is rare in the shipping industry. Analysts are estimating forward yields of 13%-15% for DHT Holdings, but shipping investors know that these yields can be volatile.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHT Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 22.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 15.82, with 10.84 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.27. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.