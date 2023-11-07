Evaluating the Impact of -2.15 Increase on Metlife Inc’s (MET) Stock

The stock of Metlife Inc (MET) has seen a 1.70% increase in the past week, with a -1.45% drop in the past month, and a -4.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for MET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for MET’s stock, with a -1.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) Right Now?

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Metlife Inc (MET) by analysts is $77.88, which is $17.45 above the current market price. The public float for MET is 622.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of MET was 3.63M shares.

MET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has decreased by -2.15 when compared to last closing price of 61.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that MetLife (MET) exits the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $14.9 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $71 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MET Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.91. In addition, Metlife Inc saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from DEBEL MARLENE, who sale 9,391 shares at the price of $63.18 back on Aug 09. After this action, DEBEL MARLENE now owns 77,638 shares of Metlife Inc, valued at $593,323 using the latest closing price.

PAPPAS BILL, the EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of Metlife Inc, sale 2,857 shares at $70.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that PAPPAS BILL is holding 48,915 shares at $202,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metlife Inc stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 9.12, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Metlife Inc (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.88. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Metlife Inc (MET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.