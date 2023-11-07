Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EUDA is -0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EUDA is 13.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EUDA on November 07, 2023 was 185.46K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

EUDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) has jumped by 17.80 compared to previous close of 1.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 87.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EUDA’s Market Performance

EUDA’s stock has risen by 87.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.24% and a quarterly rise of 148.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.17% for Euda Health Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.85% for EUDA’s stock, with a 6.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EUDA Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.67%, as shares sank -23.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA rose by +87.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1383. In addition, Euda Health Holdings Limited saw -15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.12 for the present operating margin

+34.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euda Health Holdings Limited stands at -252.87. Equity return is now at value -3.69, with -3.46 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.