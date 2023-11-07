Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.17 compared to its previous closing price of 6.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-02-06 that EPIX is targeting prostate cancer with its lead and only asset EPI-7386. While there’s some rationale to the molecule’s science, there’s not a lot of convincing data yet.

Is It Worth Investing in Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EPIX is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EPIX is $19.40, which is $14.19 above the current price. The public float for EPIX is 19.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPIX on November 07, 2023 was 155.43K shares.

EPIX’s Market Performance

EPIX stock saw an increase of 8.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 77.21% and a quarterly increase of 86.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.11% for Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.71% for EPIX’s stock, with a 71.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EPIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPIX Trading at 56.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.73%, as shares surge +77.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPIX rose by +8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Essa Pharma Inc saw 106.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPIX starting from Wood David S., who purchase 8,302 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Dec 30. After this action, Wood David S. now owns 33,343 shares of Essa Pharma Inc, valued at $21,585 using the latest closing price.

Parkinson David Ross, the Chief Executive Officer of Essa Pharma Inc, purchase 3,067 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Parkinson David Ross is holding 56,542 shares at $7,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPIX

The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.43. Equity return is now at value -17.05, with -16.66 for asset returns.

Based on Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 73.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.