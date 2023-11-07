Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) is above average at 6.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) is $38.00, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for EQNR is 2.96B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQNR on November 07, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

EQNR) stock’s latest price update

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR)’s stock price has increased by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 33.14. However, the company has seen a -1.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-02 that The Biden administration early this week approved the construction of the largest wind-power farm in the United States, more than 170 giant turbines to be built roughly 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va.

EQNR’s Market Performance

Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has experienced a -1.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.40% rise in the past month, and a 9.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for EQNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for EQNR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.20% for the last 200 days.

EQNR Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.73. In addition, Equinor ASA ADR saw -1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.38 for the present operating margin

+52.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA ADR stands at +19.29. The total capital return value is set at 97.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.49. Equity return is now at value 37.54, with 11.75 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.