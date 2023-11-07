Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for ELEV is $4.83, which is $4.33 above the current market price. The public float for ELEV is 30.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume for ELEV on November 07, 2023 was 178.91K shares.

ELEV) stock’s latest price update

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.44 in comparison to its previous close of 0.45, however, the company has experienced a 1.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Joseph Ferra, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will present at the H.C.

ELEV’s Market Performance

ELEV’s stock has risen by 1.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.09% and a quarterly drop of -46.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.88% for Elevation Oncology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.07% for ELEV’s stock, with a -68.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $8 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELEV Trading at -24.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.44%, as shares sank -20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5777. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc saw -47.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -96.17, with -72.64 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.