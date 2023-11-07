Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has decreased by -2.76 when compared to last closing price of 12.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Ecopetrol (EC) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EC is $51175.37, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 2.06B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume for EC on November 07, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC’s stock has seen a 0.04% increase for the week, with a 2.74% rise in the past month and a 6.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for Ecopetrol SA ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.13. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw 15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol SA ADR stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 32.73, with 8.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.