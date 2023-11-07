EchoStar Corp’s (SATS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of EchoStar Corp (SATS) has seen a -22.04% decrease in the past week, with a -26.06% drop in the past month, and a -55.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for SATS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.26% for SATS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) is 7.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SATS is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EchoStar Corp (SATS) is $35.50, which is $24.89 above the current market price. The public float for SATS is 33.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.77% of that float. On November 07, 2023, SATS’s average trading volume was 544.16K shares.

SATS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) has decreased by -31.28 when compared to last closing price of 15.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Dean Manson – Chief Legal Officer Hamid Akhavan – President and CEO Paul Gaske – Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Boggs – Senior Vice President, Finance Veronika Takacs – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Brent Penter – Raymond James Michael Rollins – Citi Chris Quilty – Quilty Space David Barden – Bank of America Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the EchoStar Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SATS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SATS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SATS Trading at -33.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -27.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATS fell by -22.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, EchoStar Corp saw -36.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EchoStar Corp stands at +8.86. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50. Equity return is now at value 3.21, with 1.81 for asset returns.

Based on EchoStar Corp (SATS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.03. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EchoStar Corp (SATS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.