DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has surged by 4.00 when compared to previous closing price of 33.75, but the company has seen a 30.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-06 that Jefferies has upgraded its price target for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) by $4 a share to $46.00, a 36% premium to the current share price. This bullish stance comes in the wake of DraftKings’ impressive third-quarter financial results, which saw the company’s revenue surge to $789.9 million, marking a 57.4% year-over-year growth.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DKNG is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DKNG is $37.81, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 426.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.57% of that float. The average trading volume for DKNG on November 07, 2023 was 12.77M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG stock saw an increase of 30.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.42% and a quarterly increase of 10.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.29% for DKNG’s stock, with a 43.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $37 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at 20.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +30.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.98. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 208.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $27.11 back on Oct 20. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 3,811,351 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $5,422,901 using the latest closing price.

Liberman Paul, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 66,667 shares at $27.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Liberman Paul is holding 1,193,916 shares at $1,807,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -89.44, with -24.84 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.